Lets Not Lose the Construction Season: Mayor Drew Dilkens

Windsor's mayor will be speaking with each Member of Parliament and Member of Provincial Parliament from the region to give a push to some funding from Ottawa on two important capital projects.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Drew Dilkens says the City of Windsor has two major projects waiting for upper government approval.

"One is for necessary and critical sewer and watermain work, that's for our disaster mitigation and adaptation fund, and the second is really to upgrade the Riverside Parks, create a proper civic square and begin the process of the Walkerville District capital improvements out in the distillery district area," says Dilkens.

He says we need an "all hands on deck" approach.

"I'm a little concerned that while many organizations are out there advocating for special dedicated funds from the federal government that this is going to distract from funding applications that we already have in the hopper," says Dilkens.

Construction season is here and Dilkens says he'd hate to see it wasted.

"My ideal outcome here is that all local elected officials can all sing from the same song book, that we get behind these very important applications and I'd really love to hear a public commitment form each MP and each MPP in the days ahead that they're willing to do everything they can to get these projects over the finish line and funding so we don't lose the entire construction season."

According to Dilkens, applications were submitted in August 2019 and he thinks if the funding were approved, it would be a boost for local construction and skilled trades during the post-pandemic economic rebuilding.