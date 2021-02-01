Letter in Support of Small Businesses goes before Essex Town Council

A letter advocating for the reopening of small businesses in Essex is destined for Premier Doug Ford's desk.

Essex Town Council directed administration to craft a letter expressing its view that small businesses could operate just as safely as big-box stores during the COVID-19 pandemic on Jan. 18.

That letter is returning to council Monday night for discussion.

Essex MP Chris Lewis and MPP Taras Natyshak will join the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed as delegates at the meeting.

The trio will join the discussion on the letter and its message when the meeting gets underway at 6 p.m.