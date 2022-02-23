Letter of Instruction still in place for sports and recreational facilities

A Letter of Instruction issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit last year still remains in place.

The letter is for sports and recreational facilities in the area.

It requires anyone over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination to enter the sites.

Earlier this month, the province announced it is ending its COVID-19 vaccine certificate system on March 1, meaning anyone can attend bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters, regardless of vaccination status.

The province did add businesses and other settings may choose to continue to require proof of vaccination.

As heard on AM800 news on Tuesday, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens stated the city is required to follow the order but said if the health unit lifts the letter, the city will amend accordingly.

Dilkens feels it's only a matter of time before the requirement is lifted in Windsor-Essex.

At this time, the health unit has not announced a decision regarding the removal of the Letter of Instruction.