Lewis Hamilton Earns a Record-Extending 93rd Formula One Victory

Lewis Hamilton overcomes a sluggish start to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for a record-extending 93rd Formula One victory.

Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 5.7 seconds and rushed over to celebrate with the team's engineers and mechanics after the team clinched another constructors' title.

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo placed third for a second podium of an impressive season.

Hamilton started from second on the grid and was overtaken by Max Verstappen, who span off track 11 laps from the end after his rear right tire blew to bring out the safety car.

With files from the Canadian Press

