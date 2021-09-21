Lewis re-elected in Essex

The riding of Essex remains blue.

Conservative incumbent Chris Lewis has been re-elected.

He defeated New Democratic candidate Tracey Ramsey, Liberal candidate Audrey Festeryga, Green Party candidate Nancy Pancheshan, People's Party of Canada candidate Beth Charon-Rowberry, Independent candidate Andrew George and Jeremy Palko who ran for the Christian Heritage Party.

Lewis did not speak to reporters following his victory, but did issue a statement.

It states "Due to unforeseen circumstances of a personal nature, I regret that I am unable to be available to the Media."

The statement goes on to say "This was a hard-fought campaign. There were many, many important issues to address. People want leadership and action. I worked hard to stay above the fray; to provide a clear message of hope and a plan for Essex to thrive. I also tried to model a different way to do politics free of personal attacks and to take my message to the people directly."

Lewis was first elected in 2019.

His statement concludes by saying "My goal is certainly our economic future, but another big priority is to do my part to end divisive politics and bring unity back to Essex."