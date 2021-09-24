Lewis says 'he will heal', focused on a message of unity

Conservative Essex MP Chris Lewis is excited to be heading back to Ottawa after being re-elected Monday night during the 2021 federal election.

Lewis spoke for the first time Thursday, because he was unable to speak Monday night after being thrown from his horse during a ride on the afternoon of election day.

He says he suffered a broken wrist, broken ribs, a broken foot and a torn rotator cuff along with various cuts and bruises.

In returning to Ottawa, Lewis wants to focus on a message of unity and working for his riding and the region.

He says he's proud to be part of what he calls a "bipartisan alliance" with Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse and Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk in advancing issues in this region.

"Irek, Brian Masse and I worked incredibly close on border issues and the COVID issues. We have a very, very good relationship and everybody brings good ideas to the table," Lewis said.

He says he knows with Masse and Kusmierczyk along with Chatham-Kent-Leamington Conservative MP Dave Epp, they can do something for the region.

"Literally sitting down at a roundtable and saying, "Ok, what's the best for Essex? What's the best for Windsor-Tecumseh? What's the best for Windsor-West and Chatham-Kent-Leamington? And how can we get there the quickest to make people's lives better?"

During the 2019 federal election, Lewis suffered broken ribs and a puncture wound after falling off a ladder at his farm.

The Conservative Essex MP says he's going to make sure there's no horses or ladders during the next election.

"I've had more jokes from doctors, nurses, friends and colleagues, saying 'the majority of your next election budget should be for bubble wrap.'"

Lewis says he will heal.

"I maybe don't play politics the exact same way everyone else does," he continued. "I like to break moulds but I don't necessarily like to break bones."

His other top priorities include putting Windsor-Essex on the map when it comes to opportunities around electric vehicles, flood mitigation in Lakeshore, economic recovery, mental health and and supporting seniors.