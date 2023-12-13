Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations

OTTAWA - Liberal MPs are set to gather for what is expected to be their final caucus meeting of the year, a day after Canada shifted its stance to join international calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Canada's vote at the United Nations General Assembly was a departure from its long-standing policy of voting alongside Israel at the international body, which on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to demand a humanitarian ceasefire.

The decision came amid conflict within Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over how to respond to the conflict triggered by an attack by Hamas militants in Israel on Oct. 7.

Addressing MPs and staff gathered at a holiday party Tuesday evening, Trudeau acknowledged the war was reverberating across the world and within the Liberal party.

He said he knows it has been "extremely difficult" for many and that he has been speaking with those who have been directly affected by the conflict.

Trudeau characterized what he called the "hard, but necessary conversations" happening with the party as a product of its diversity.