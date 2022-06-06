Liberals and Conservatives vote against NDP drug crisis strategy

Both the Liberals and Conservatives voted together last week to reject a proposal brought forward by the NDP's critic for mental health and harm reduction to create a national health-based strategy for the toxic drug crisis that the party says would help thousands of people impacted by substance use.

The refusal came around the same time the federal government approved British Columbia for the decriminalization of personal possessions of illicit drugs under 2.5 grams.

The mental health crisis has claimed the lives of over 27,000 Canadians in the past six years.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse says he's frustrated that the proposal wasn't sent forward to committee to be looked over.

"It's almost like a taboo subject for this country when we have people dying, and why people in British Columbia are going to actually get services and supports because of the progressive NDP provincial government there, versus the rest of Canadian's who will suffer and lose lives, is irresponsible of this government," he said.

Masse says that the next step will be to go through the health front, but he's not giving up.

"Sadly, it looks like the government might have a response by going province by province, which could take years, if not decades to deal with. And we won't solve the situation the way it should be, and that's making sure we have a health care initiative first. We're just going to continue to push the issue because we're not giving up on it; there's too many lives at stake."

He says the mental health crisis is having an impact coast to coast, including in Windsor-Essex.

"It's not just downtown Windsor, this is out in the suburbs of South Windsor and Tecumseh, and other parts of Windsor and Essex County," he continued. "There's no doubt, this is touching families of all income scales. And we have to deal with it, and we have to improve prevention and educational efforts."

Masse believes that safe supply and education on substance abuse needs to be a priority in order to lower the lives lost from the toxic drug supply crisis.