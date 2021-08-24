Liberals Announce Candidate for Essex Riding

A familiar name is running for the Liberals in the riding of Essex.

Audrey Festeryga will represent the party in the September 20 Federal Election.

This is her third time running.

She last ran in the 2019 federal election and finished third behind the Conservatives Chris Lewis and the New Democrats' Tracey Ramsey.

Lewis is the incumbentRamsey is the candidate for the NDP.

Beth Charron-Rowberry is the candidate for the People's Party of Canada and Nancy Pancheshan is representing the Green Party.

