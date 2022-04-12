Liberals announce platform promises aimed at women, including pay transparency

TORONTO - The Ontario Liberals are announcing that they would establish $10-a-day before and after school care, provide a parental leave top up and bring back pay transparency legislation in a slate of election platform items aimed at women.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is unveiling his party's plan for equal pay and opportunity for women today, and says the best way to build lasting prosperity is to ensure that all Ontarians have the same opportunity.

The party is announcing that if they win the June 2 election they would provide $10-a-day before and after school care, the deal struck with the federal government covers licensed care for kids up to age five, and would "top up" the federal 18-month parental leave program.

Currently, parents can spread 12 months of EI parental leave payments over an 18-month leave by taking smaller payments over the longer period, and the provincial Liberals say they would provide full payments for that last six-month period to "top up" the federal program.

No costs are attached to the proposals in a Liberal news release, but the party says a costed platform will be released "in the coming weeks."

They are also promising to reintroduce a Pay Transparency Act that the former Liberal government passed but was never implemented by the current Progressive Conservative government.