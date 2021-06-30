Liberals Want Every Vehicle Sold in Canada to be Electric by 2035

The Liberal government says it is speeding up its goal for when it wants to see every new light-duty vehicle sold in Canada to be electric.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced on Tuesday that by 2035, all new cars and light-duty trucks sold in the country will be zero-emission vehicles.

The government had previously set 2040 as the target for when it wants to see all passenger vehicles sold to be powered by this technology as opposed to petroleum.

Alghabra says his department will expand a rebate program that provides cash to people buying new electric vehicles to include used sales.

The Global Automakers of Canada says the industry shares the government's goal of "carbon elimination.''

But it finds the announcement lacking details on how to transition to 100 per cent sales of zero-emission vehicles by 2035.