Library CEO concerned with vandalism at local branch

After recent upgrades, the CEO of the Windsor Public Library is disappointed and concerned with vandalism at the Forest Glade Branch.

Kitty Pope says earlier this month three windows and the front door of the branch were damaged and the cost for repairs is roughly $2,400.

She says the vandalism is both disappointing and disheartening.

"This year it was Forest Glade's turn to be upgraded, so we finished all that work and then a couple weeks later to see rocks had been thrown through our back window and our doors had been bashed in," she continued. "It certainly is disheartening from the boards' standpoint."

Pope says it appears individuals attempted to enter the branch.

"There was no entry. Security alerted us right away. It looked like there were rocks thrown into the windows fairly high up. There was certainly an attempt to try to get in through the front doors but they couldn't gain access," she said.

She says the need for surveillance cameras is high but the wait for them will be long.

"Forest Glade's turn for cameras won't be until, potentially, the 2031 capital budget. The cost for camera for Forest Glade is about $16,500, so it's a fair amount of money."

Pope says vandalism has occurred at the branch on more than one occasion.

She says the branch backs on to the skate park and adds Windsor Police have stepped up enforcement in the Forest Glade area.