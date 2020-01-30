Library Ready to Open at Paul Martin Building

The story of Windsor Public Library at 850 Ouellette is coming to an end.

For the past couple of weeks, staff have been busy moving everything to the new location at the downtown Paul Martin Building.

The second floor will house the administrative offices and the 11,000 square foot main level will be for the public.

Library CEO Kitty Pope tells AM800 News, the move has been a lot of work.

"The decision was tough for the board to make but I think equally tough has been the planning of moving 190,000 volumes 50 staff out of a 101,000 square foot building that we've lived in for 50 years."

Pope says the move has been emotional.

"You know, we're really energetic because the community is so excited about this change," she explains. "There was tears when we took the sign down off the 850 Ouellette address two weeks a go, but you know what, if you drive down Ferry St. look at the back end of Paul Martin, you'll see it, it's on the back end."

Pope says the past couple of weeks have been quite nostalgic.

"I mean how many people have sat at those desks and written assignments and got their degrees and read books or met friends and read newspapers."

The 850 Ouellette location will remain open until 5pm on February 2nd with the new location at 185 Ouellette Ave opening at 9am on Monday.

The city spent $1.5-million to renovate the space at the Paul Martin Building to accommodate the library.

— with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson