Libro Centre in Amherstburg approved for two hard courts for tennis and pickleball

After a lengthy discussion, Amherstburg council has approved two hard courts for the Libro Centre for tennis and pickleball to be played.

On Monday evening, council were given two location options, the Libro Centre or H. Murry Smith Centennial Park, for new courts to be installed.

Many pickleball and tennis players attended the meeting, speaking in favour of the Libro Centre due to its centralized location, as well as the growing population around the centre itself.

Councillor Don McArthur put the motion forward for two hard courts, meaning there would be two tennis courts with eight pickleball courts within.

Linden Crain, Amherstburg councillor, says many residents want courts in other locations, but for now, one location needs to be chosen.

"Every court is in disrepair. And what we first need to do is put in courts in one central location, at the Libro, if we want to eventually expand in the future and offer different courts in different areas, perhaps we can do that if council is willing. But for now, we need four courts that we can actually use, and that's where we start."

Chris Gibb, Amherstburg deputy mayor, says the Libro has the facilities, the parking, and the room for new courts.

"This is where the users want it is at the Libro, and this is where it should be. It's central to Amherstburg. This is one community. We're not three, four, or five communities anymore, we are one community. It's an easy drive from Malden, it's an easy drive from Anderdon."

Peter Courtney, Amherstburg councillor, opposed the motion and says that public consultation that the previous council held for Malden Park to receive an upgrade was a waste.

"What a waste of taxation dollars, what a waste of energy, what a waste of anxiety for all our residents to finally put this to bed and have a little bit of piece of mind. Why have public consultation for Malden? What, we can just throw some money around and whatever, we can do whatever we want? Forget public consultation because it wasn't council that decided it, it was based on a recommendation from our professional staff."

The town currently has courts at both Malden and Anderdon Parks.

Malden Park can no longer be repaired, however, council has voted to spend upwards of $40,000 to fix the courts temporarily at Anderdon Park until they can be fully repaired.