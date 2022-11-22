Libro Credit Union commits $250,000 to the Cradle to Career strategy 

The Libro Credit Union has committed $250,000 to the ongoing effort to eliminate child poverty in the Windsor and Essex County region.

The ProsperUs collective launched the Investors Table earlier this year, tasked with investing funding to support the rollout of solutions designed to eliminate the barriers to success that local children face, also known as the community's Cradle to Career strategy.

The Investors Table is a group of community partners and philanthropists working alongside residents and service providers to create change, and they are happy to welcome Libro Credit Union.

This is the first time that a group of local funders have come together to tackle a community challenge by implementing a collaborative investment approach.

Libro Credit Union will contribute a minimum of $50,000 per year over five years in support of the Cradle to Career strategy.

The Cradle to Career strategy has been developed by a cross-section of over 40 community partners and residents.