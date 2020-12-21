Licence Transfers at For-Profit Long-Term-Care Homes 'Alarming': Natyshak

New Democrat Taras Natyshak is calling on the province to stop private long-term-care providers in Ontario from splitting their assets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Essex MPP says Revera has already transferred licences to independent holding companies for seven of its properties in Ontario and has 24 requests pending.

Natyshak is concerned they're starting a "disturbing" trend.

"We believe this is a move to insulate themselves from any civil action around negligence in their duty of care," he added.

He says Premier Doug Ford needs to step in and do the right thing with "red flags" going up everywhere.

"We heard the premier say that he was going to insure their was an iron ring around long-term-care facilities in Ontario, but what we're seeing is he's putting a legal blanket over top of them and shielding them from any potential liability and that should not be the case," he says.

Natyshak is calling on the Ontario PC's to halt the license transfers immediately, and launch open hearings so families can get answers as to why the corporation is restructuring.

"Certainly while we're in the midst of the pandemic when these families are going through literal hell, let's take a pause on any long-term-care facilities trying to shield themselves from any liability," he says.

The latest numbers from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit show 68 residents and 50 staff members have now tested positive for COVID-19 at The Village at St. Clair in Windsor — three deaths have also been reported at the home.

Natyshak says that for-profit home is one of several owned by Schlegel Villages and it's "disturbing" to think that company could simply sever itself from responsibility.

There are currently 11 homes under an outbreak in Windsor-Essex as of Sunday night.