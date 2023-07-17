License revoked for a Windsor doctor

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons has revoked the license of a Windsor doctor for professional misconduct and incompetency.

A five-member panel found in April that Dr. Albert Kadri engaged in "disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct" in his dealings with Windsor Regional Hospital staff and patients.

The allegations centred on what the college said was disruptive behaviour and failure to comply with hospital policies regarding the renal program.

The college issued a ruling last week that found Kadri's misconduct to be serious, spanning several years..and negatively impacting vulnerable patients.

Kadri has been ordered to pay the college more than $250,000 in fines.

Windsor clinic of Dr. Albert Kadri, Ouellette Ave., June 5, 2018 (Photo by Peter Langille)