Licensing deadline approaching for short-term rental owners in Essex

Owners of short-term rental units in Essex have until the end of the month to get a license as part of the Town's new regulations.

Anyone seeking to operate a short-term rental unit (STRU) must obtain a licence to operate within the jurisdiction by Dec. 31, 2022.

The new bylaw that went into effect Sept. 1 allows short-term rentals in residential districts, but only if a unit was established and in operation on or before May 9, 2022.

Lori Chadwick, Director of Development Services for the Town of Essex, says the zoning bylaw allows new and existing STRUs to operate with a licence in commercial, agricultural and select green districts.

"It does, at this point in time, put a stop to new STRs in residential districts because of the influx we had seen and saturation of existing STRS, especially in the Colchester region," she says.

The zoning bylaw and licensing system was put in place by the Town to regulate short-term rental units, focusing on properties in Colchester and Oxley that are close to Lake Erie, where there had been complaints over absentee or inattentive owners in residential areas.

Chadwick says around 60 applications have been submitted and are in various stages of review and approval.

She says STRU owners need to submit those applications for review so they get into the queue before Dec. 31.

"If a STR operator simply was not aware, we will work with that operator to ensure they can submit that application," says Chadwick. "We really do encourage those STR operators their applications and becoming licensed, you have a month to do so."

She says they have a link on the Town's website that will take you to the application process.

"The information through this platform is very easy to follow. The flow charts and forms that are required to be filled out, everything is done through this web page software," adds Chadwick.

To apply for an STRU license, visit www.essex.ca/STRS to access the online STRU licensing application by Dec. 31, 2022.

For technical support with the online application, please contact CloudPermit Support at https://support.cloudpermit.com/support/home. Applicants can also access troubleshoot information at www.essex.ca/STRS.

Information on STRUs regulations, the licensing process, enforcement and more, can be found at www.essex.ca/STRS. Questions and comments on the licensing system can also be submitted to str@essex.ca. Individuals who wish to be added to the STRU mailing list to be informed of future notifications are encouraged to contact str@essex.ca.