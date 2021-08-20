iHeartRadio
Life-altering Injuries in Head On Motorcycle Crash

Serious injuries are being reported after a head-on crash involving two motorcycles in Essex. 

The OPP were called to County Road 50 around 7:30 Thursday night and say both drivers were rushed to hospital. 

Police say one driver suffered life-altering injuries. 

County Rd 50 was closed for an investigation but has since re-opened. 

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting with the investigation and police say more information will be provided when available. 

