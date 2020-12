One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 401.

OPP were called to the scene in the westbound lanes01, just west of Queens Line, Tilbury around 12:05 a.m. Friday.

Police say two cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in the collision and the highway was closed for approximately six hours but has since reopened.

The collision is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.