Life Threatening Injuries After Single-Vehicle Crash

Injuries range from serious to life-threatening following a single-vehicle crash outside Kingsville on Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m. OPP were called to the scene on County Road 20 west of County Road 45 where a white Infinity SUV reportedly left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to police, at least two of three occupants were ejected from the vehicle and one person fled the scene but was found in medical distress on the lawn of a near-by home. All three occupants were transported to an area.

The road has reopened after being closed for approximately seven hours while police investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed this vehicle prior to the collision or can provide information relating to this crash is asked to contact the Kingsville OPP detachment at 519-733-2345.