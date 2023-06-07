Life-threatening injuries for a local man after serious collision on Tuesday

Windsor Police are looking for any witnesses of a serious collision that took place on Tuesday, June 6.

According to police, at 12:30 p.m. officers were called to E.C. Row Expressway Eastbound at the Howard Avenue off-ramp in response to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The 62-year-old man who was hit was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Collision Reconstruction Unit are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have seen the man walking along the expressway.

Additionally, anyone with information or dashcam footage of what happened is asked to call investigators at 519-945-9645, ext. 222.

People can also contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at catchcrooks.com.