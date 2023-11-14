iHeartRadio
Life-threatening injuries reported after a stabbing in Windsor


Windsor police were called to the 1400 Block of Southdale Drive in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Life-threatening injuries are reported following a stabbing in Windsor.

Police say the stabbing happened Tuesday morning in the 1400 Block of Southdale Drive, not far from South Pacific Avenue, in the Remington Park neighbourhood.

One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating, and more information will be released once it becomes available.

People are asked to avoid the area.

