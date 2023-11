One person remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a kitchen fire in LaSalle Saturday night.

Crew were called to a home on Michigan Avenue near Boismier Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

LaSalle fire says one person was home at the time of the blaze.

The cause has been listed as 'stove top cooking' and damage is pegged at $150,000.

Fire officials say neighbouring homes were not damaged.