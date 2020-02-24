Light Pollution Issue Returns to Kingsville Council

The ongoing debate of light pollution returns to Kingsville town council.

A delegation of residents and the Astronomical Society of Canada are set to go before council Monday night to demonstrate how the glow is affecting them.

A glow from area greenhouses can be seen from as far away as Essex.

Town council dealt with the issue in May 2018, and it returned again in November of last year.

After the last meeting, the town agreed to crack down on area greenhouses over a 90-day period.