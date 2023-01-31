Light Up the Night Family Dance Parade makes its way to Windsor

The Light Up the Night Family Dance Parade makes its way to the downtown core next month.

Attendees are encouraged to wear colourful clothing and battery-operated lights and accessories to the event on Family Day.

The free event takes place at the Pelissier Street parking garage and begins at 4. p.m., led by stars of the Martian Circus.

Martian Circus member Adam Marz5d says the event will bring people together in a different way.

He says he is excited to bring the event to Windsor for the first time.

"We wanted to bring the celebration of light to Windsor in a way that helps people express their inner light in an outer way. For such a special day as family day, we wanted to bring people together in a cosmic way and celebrate love."

Photo courtesy of Martian Circus

He says the event will have several activities.

"We're going to be coming together in the parking garage on Pelissier and Park in the art alley. We're going to have a drum circle, we're going to do some face painting and have a nice gathering with a bunch of beautiful beings and characters with a few surprises too."

Marz5d says to expect the unexpected at the festival of lights.

"We're going to have a meeting of extraordinary terrestrial and what that might look like is up to you. You have to come with your brightest self and share your light."

The event features face painting, a drum circle and a parade.