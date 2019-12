Brayden Point scored the tie-breaking goal in the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning doubled up the Red Wings 2-1 in Florida.

Ondrej Palat also scored as the Lightning won their third straight.

Robby Fabbri prevented the shutout for Detroit, which has lost six in a row. Jonathan Bernier stopped 37 shots in the setback.

The Red Wings are back home Tuesday night to host Bob Boughner's Sharks at LCA.