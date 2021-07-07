Lightning Beat Canadiens to Win Second Straight Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions for the second year in a row.

The Lightning downed the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday to take the best-of-seven final in five games. It's Tampa Bay's third Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Lightning's first came in 2004 against the Calgary Flames followed by last season's victory over the Dallas Stars in the final.

Montreal was attempting to claim a 25th NHL championship before running into Tampa Bay.

The Habs last hoisted the Cup since 1993, and no Canadian team has won it since.

The Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP was awarded to Tampa goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy. It's the first time a goalie has won the award since Jonathan Quick of the LA Kings took home the honour in 2012.

Vasilevskiy had a shutout in all four series clinchers and never lost back-to-back games. He stopped 135 of 141 shots in games after a loss, including Wednesday night's season finale.