Lightning down Maple Leafs 4-2 to force Game 6

TORONTO - Michael Eyssimont had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Thursday to force Game 6 in their first-round playoff series.

Anthony Cirelli, with a goal and an assist, Nick Paul and Alex Killorn, into an empty net, also scored for Tampa. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews replied for Toronto, which got 34 stops from Ilya Samsonov. John Tavares had two assists.

The Leafs still lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Game 6 goes Saturday in Tampa. Game 7, if necessary, would be Monday back at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto, which has failed to advance in the post-season since 2004 and was eliminated by the Lightning in seven games in last spring's first round, is now 0-10 since 2018 with a chance to eliminate a post-season opponent.