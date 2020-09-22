Lightning Drop Dallas to Even Cup Final

Tampa Bay's sputtering power play sparked back to life Monday, powering the Lightning to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in the NHL Stanley Cup final.

The victory ties the best-of-seven series at one game apiece, with Game 3 set for Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat had goals on the man advantage as the Lightning scored three times in the first 16 minutes of the game.

Kevin Shattenkirk also scored, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27-of-29 shots for his 15th victory of the playoffs, including the seeding round.

Joe Pavelski and Mattias Janmark, with his first of the playoffs, replied for Dallas. Goaltender Anton Khudobin turned aside 28 shots in the loss.

His post-season record drops to 13-7.

Tampa forward Nikita Kucherov, the leading point getter in the playoffs, and defenceman Victor Hedman had the assists on both power-play goals.



with files from (The Canadian Press)