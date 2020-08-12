Lightning Edge Blue Jackets In OT Thriller

Brayden Point nailed the winning goal in the fifth overtime as the Lightning edged the Blue Jackets 3-2 in a thrilling Game One at the NHL bubble in Toronto.

It was the fourth-longest game in NHL history, and resulted in the Bruins-Hurricanes matchup being pushed back until Wednesday morning.

Point also lit the lamp in the first for Tampa Bay and Yanni Gourde scored the tying goal with 23 seconds left in regulation.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 61 shots, while Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo set an NHL playoff record with 85 saves.

Seth Jones also set a playoff record for ice time after skating for over 65 minutes.

Pierre Luc-Dubois and Oliver Bjorkstrand tallied goals for the Jackets in defeat.



with files from Canadian Press