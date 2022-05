The Tampa Bay Lightning's quest for a third straight Stanley Cup continues.

So does the Toronto Maple Leafs' bid for their first series win since 2004.

Nick Paul scored his first two career post-season goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots as the Lightning knocked out the Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 of the opening-round series.

Paul opened the scoring late in the first period and broke a 1-1 deadlock with 3:28 left in the second.