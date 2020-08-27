Lightning Pound Bruins to Take Series Lead

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning thumped the Boston Bruins 7-1 on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Alex Killorn added two goals and an assist, while former Windsor Spitfire defenceman Mikhail Sergachev and Brayden Point each chipped in with a goal and two helpers.

Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde also scored for the Lightning, who started the night 3-for-4 on the power play to snap an ugly 0-for-15 stretch dating back to their five-game victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the opening round.

Brad Marchand replied for the Bruins. Jaroslav Halak allowed four goals on 16 shots before getting replaced by rookie Dan Vladar, who finished with 12 saves.

Game 4 is set for Friday in Toronto.



