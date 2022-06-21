Lightning respond with win over Avs in Game Three

(Tampa, FL) -- The Lightning are striking back on home ice.

Tampa Bay crushed the Avalanche 6-2 in Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Lightning blew the game open with a four-goal second period and had six different skaters light the lamp in the victory.

Tampa Bay cut the series deficit to 2-1 after getting its first win in the best-of-seven set.

Gabriel Landeskog scored a pair of goals in the losing effort for Colorado.

The teams are set to meet for Game Four on Wednesday night in Tampa.

— with files from MetroSource