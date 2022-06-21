iHeartRadio
Lightning respond with win over Avs in Game Three

(Tampa, FL)  --  The Lightning are striking back on home ice.  

Tampa Bay crushed the Avalanche 6-2 in Game Three of the Stanley Cup Final.  

The Lightning blew the game open with a four-goal second period and had six different skaters light the lamp in the victory.  

Tampa Bay cut the series deficit to 2-1 after getting its first win in the best-of-seven set.  

Gabriel Landeskog scored a pair of goals in the losing effort for Colorado.  

The teams are set to meet for Game Four on Wednesday night in Tampa.  

— with files from MetroSource

