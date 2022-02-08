Limited access for traffic at the Ambassador Bridge
Limited access is now available for traffic using the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.
Windsor police say northbound traffic on Huron Church Road is closed, but the bridge can be accessed from the Wyandotte St. W. entrance.
All Canada-bound traffic remains blocked from crossing the bridge.
Yesterday, traffic going into and coming from the United States was not accessible as a result of protests by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions, vaccines and various mandates.