Retired Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is calling off her relationship with New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban.

The couple had been engaged since last year. Vonn took to Twitter to say that she and P.K. had "some incredible times together."

In confirming the breakup, she also called P.K. "a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."



with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.