Lionel Messi introduced by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Lionel Messi has met his new fans at Inter Miami.

An event billed as "The Unveil" was Sunday night at the team's stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

It came one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season.

It's the start of a busy week of events for Messi with his new club.

His first official training session is Tuesday and he is expected to play Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.