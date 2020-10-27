Lions Acquire Griffen From Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are making a splash to upgrade their pass rush. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Lions have acquired defensive end Everson Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.

Griffen has posted two-and-a-half sacks in seven games with the Cowboys this season.

The 32-year-old has 77 sacks in 154 career games, including eight with Minnesota last year.

He earned four trips to the Pro Bowl in 10 seasons with the Vikings.

with files from Associated Press