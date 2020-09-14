Lions Blow Lead, Fall to Bears in Season Opener

Mitchell Trubisky perfectly lofted a 27-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Anthony Miller with 1:54 remaining as Chicago rallied to beat the Lions 27-23 to start the NFL's regular season.

Detroit drove to the Chicago 16 with a chance to win, and rookie running back D'Andre Swift dropped a pass in the end zone.

Matthew Stafford threw another incomplete pass as time expired to complete the collapse.

Trubisky threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help Chicago come back from a 17-point deficit. It looked familiar to Lions fans: Detroit opened last season by blowing an 18-point lead at Arizona and settling for a tie.

Trubisky, who held off Nick Foles to keep his job, shook off a shaky start to complete 20 of 36 attempts for 242 yards with three touchdowns, including short passes for scores to Jimmy Graham and Javon Wims.

Stafford was 24 of 42 for 297 yards with a TD pass to T.J. Hockenson in the third quarter - and an interception that gave Chicago a great chance to take its only lead of the game.

Adrian Peterson ran for 93 yards on 14 carries in his Detroit debut, just four days after signing with the team.



with files from Associated Press