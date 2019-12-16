Lions Blown Out By Bucks

Jameis Winston threw for 458 yards and four touchdowns as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew out the Detroit Lions 38-17 at Ford Field on Sunday in NFL action.

David Blough was 24 of 43 for 260 yards and two interceptions as Detroit lost its seventh straight game.

Wes Hills rushed for two touchdowns for the Lions, who fall to 3-10-1 on the season and have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Detroit did not have a first down on offense without the benefit of a penalty until midway through the second quarter.

The Lions play at Denver next Sunday.