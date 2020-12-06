Lions Bounce Bears in Chicago

The Detroit Lions won their first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell, rallying to beat the slumping Chicago Bears 34-30 on Sunday.

Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 after Romeo Okwara sacked Mitchell Trubisky with about two minutes left, capping a big comeback.

Matthew Stafford threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (5-7), who came away with a wild win following a major shakeup after a Thanksgiving loss to Houston.

Detroit turned things around down the stretch, sending the Bears (5-7) to their sixth straight loss.

with files from (The Associated Press)