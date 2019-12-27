Lions Close Out Season Against Packers

The Lions finish their season at home against the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Ford Field.

Defensive tackles Damon Harrison and A'Shawn Robinson were held out of practice on Thursday.

Linebacker Devon Kennard, tackle Rick Wagner and safety Tavon Wilson were limited in drills, while tackle Taylor Decker was a full participant.

Fresh on the heels of claiming the NFC North crown, the Green Bay Packers will wrap up the regular season with a trip to Detroit to visit the Lions.

Green Bay is coming off a 23-10 win over the rival Vikings in Minnesota on Monday night.

Aaron Jones rushed for two touchdowns in the win. Green Bay is 12-and-3. The Lions are ready to put their season out of its misery.

David Blough will get the start once again for Detroit, which is 3-11-and-1. The Lions have lost eight in-a-row.