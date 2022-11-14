Lions come from behind to take down Bears

(Chicago, IL) -- The Lions came from behind to top the Bears 31-30 in Chicago.

Jeff Okudah's 20-yard interception return tied the game at 24 before Justin Fields ran for a 67-yard touchdown to put the Bears up by six.

A failed extra point attempt meant that Jamaal Williams' one-yard touchdown run, followed by a Michael Badgley conversion, would lift the Lions to victory.

Jared Goff threw for 236 yards including a touchdown to Brock Wright.

Detroit is now 3-and-6.

Justin Fields tossed a pair of touchdowns along with his costly pick-six.

Chicago's record dropped to 3-and-7.

