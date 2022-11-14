Lions come from behind to take down Bears
(Chicago, IL) -- The Lions came from behind to top the Bears 31-30 in Chicago.
Jeff Okudah's 20-yard interception return tied the game at 24 before Justin Fields ran for a 67-yard touchdown to put the Bears up by six.
A failed extra point attempt meant that Jamaal Williams' one-yard touchdown run, followed by a Michael Badgley conversion, would lift the Lions to victory.
Jared Goff threw for 236 yards including a touchdown to Brock Wright.
Detroit is now 3-and-6.
Justin Fields tossed a pair of touchdowns along with his costly pick-six.
Chicago's record dropped to 3-and-7.
— with files from MetroSource