(Detroit, MI) -- The Lions pulled off a major upset at home.

Detroit stunned the Cardinals 30-12 at Ford Field.

Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns in the win. Craig Reynolds rushed for 112 yards as Detroit improves to 2-11-and-1.

Kyler Murray threw a touchdown and interception in the loss for the Cardinals.

Arizona drops to 10-and-4.

