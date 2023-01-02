Lions defeat Chicago Bears

Jared Goff has played nearly mistake-free football for two months and his decision-making, along with a much-improved defence, has put the Detroit Lions in a position that seemed unfathomable at the end of October.

Goff threw three touchdown passes, including two in the first half to Brock Wright, and Detroit routed the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the chase for an N-F-C wild-card berth.

The Lions need a win over the Green Bay Packers next week and a loss or tie by Seattle against the L-A Rams to make the playoffs.