Lions defend home turf with win over Packers

(Detroit, MI) -- The Lions' five-game losing streak has come to an end after they took down the Packers 15-9 in Detroit.

Rookie Aidan Hutchinson recorded the first interception of his career, and Kerby Joseph picked off Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice, as Detroit's defense led the team to its second win of the season.

Jared Goff threw for 137 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the victory.

The Lions are now last in the NFC North at 2-and-6.

Allen Lazard caught four passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in the loss for Green Bay, which is now tied for second in the division at 3-and-6.

