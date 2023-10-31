Lions destroy Raiders on Monday Night Football

(Detroit, MI) -- The Lions destroyed the Raiders 26-14 on Monday Night Football from Ford Field.

Jared Goff completed 26-of-37 passes for 272 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught six passes for 108 yards, while Sam LaPorta had eight catches for 57 yards and a score.

Jahmyr Gibbs carried the ball 26 times for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Alex Anzalone and Alim McNeill each tallied two sacks as the Detroit defense got to Jimmy Garoppolo six times in the game.

The Lions lead the NFC North at 6-and-2.

Garoppolo finished 10-of-21 for 126 yards and an interception.

Davante Adams had just one catch for 11 yards, while Josh Jacobs combined for 88 total yards and a score.

Marcus Peters brought back a Jared Goff interception for a touchdown as the Raiders fell to 3-and-5.

Las Vegas is tied for last in the AFC West.

— with files from MetroSource