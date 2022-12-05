Lions dominate Jags in 40-14 victory

(Detroit, MI) -- The Lions never punted in their 40-14 win over the Jaguars in Detroit.

Jared Goff threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns while Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 11 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams each scored rushing TD's as the team amassed nearly 450 yards of total offense.

Detroit improved to 5-and-7 and has won four of its last five games.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 179 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

He also left the game briefly due to a leg injury.

The Jaguars are now 4-and-8 and have lost two-of-three games.

— with files from MetroSource