(Las Vegas, NV) -- The Detroit Lions selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Hutchinson had 14 sacks and was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy last season.

The Lions then traded up and took Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick.

The three-day draft continues today with rounds two and three.

— with files from MetroSource