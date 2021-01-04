Lions Drop Season Finale to Minnesota

Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes and ran in for another as the Vikings slipped past the Lions 37-35 in the season finale in Detroit.

Justin Jefferson posted nine catches for 133 yards to break the Super Bowl-era NFL rookie record for receiving yards.

He ends the year with 14-hundred yards, surpassing the previous mark set by Anquan Boldin in 2003.

Alexander Mattison ran for 95 yards and a TD while adding a receiving score for Minnesota, which ends the year at 7-and-9.

Matthew Stafford was 20-of-31 for 293 yards, three touchdowns and an interception for the Lions, who lost four straight to finish the season at 5-and-11.

Marvin Jones Jr. had eight catches for 180 yards and two TDs, while Adrian Peterson and D'Andre Swift both ran in for scores in the setback.



with files from (The Associated Press)